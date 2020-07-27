Is V Live A Chinese App And Is It Banned In India? All About Its Origin Country, Developer

The Government of India has recently imposed a ban on 47 more Chinese-based mobile apps that have been operating as clones of the 59 apps banned earlier in June. The list of these banned applications is yet to be released. With the official list of banned apps not yet revealed, many users have been searching for these Chinese-linked applications by themselves. V Live is one such mobile app that many users may suspect to come from a Chinese developer. So, let us take a look at the app's origin details to find out who is the developer behind the platform.

The video platform was launched in 2007, however, it was only available in just a few countries at the time. The mobile app was introduced only in the year 2015 and the service was soon expanded to many countries. The app is also available in a number of languages to cater to a wider audience.

Is V Live a Chinese app?

V Live, also known as V App, is a popular mobile application that allows users from around the world to communicate with their favourite stars via live video streams. It is not a Chinese app, meaning you will be able to continue using the platform without any issues. The app has been developed specifically for South Korean stars who can use the service to broadcast videos and interact with their fans in any country, including India. The streaming service can be accessed using both the company’s official website and mobile devices for Android and iOS platforms.

V Live is from which country?

The app has been developed by a South Korean multinational technology company called Naver Corporation. The company is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

Banned Chinese apps

As mentioned earlier, the authorities haven't announced the list of apps that are part of the newly banned Chinese applications. And while the list of these banned applications is yet to be released, there have been reports suggesting that some of these banned applications may include popular names such as PUBG, AliExpress, and Ludo World, among others, but it hasn't been confirmed. The government previously banned apps like Tik Tok, CamScanner, ShareIt, and UC Browser, among others. Here's the official list of 59 Chinese apps that were banned last month.

Image credits: V Live