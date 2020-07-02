Is VidMate Banned In India After The Government's Ban On Chinese Apps?

VidMate is a popular video grabber platform that allows user to search and download videos from various social media channels such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Instagram and many other sources. The app also gives users access to a range of mobile apps and video games for the Android platform. In addition, it also comes with a live TV feature, which gives access to a number of TV channels free of cost.

Is VidMate banned in India?

VidMate was banned from the Google Play Store soon after it was released on the platform. The app was removed from the platform for violating the company's policy. Security researchers at a London-based mobile technology firm have claimed that the video grabber tool displays a lot of hidden ads and secretly subscribes users to paid services. In addition, there have also been complaints of the app constantly draining user's mobile data. There have also been reports saying that researchers at Upstream claim that VidMate tends to subject its users to a number of suspicious behaviour that could not only cost them money, but also expose their personal information.

Is VidMate Chinese?

VidMate is developed by UC Web developers, who are part of the Chinese tech giant, Alibaba. The app is not available on the Google Play Store anymore, but it is still popular across other mobile app sources on the web. However, it is recommended to not download the app from untrusted platforms as it may potentially carry malware or viruses. Moreover, the app isn't considered safe for use and is known to engage users in various suspicious activities.

Is VidMate the same as VMate?

VidMate and VMate are entirely different applications. VMate is a social networking platform that allows users to create short videos and share them with other users on the platform. It also allows users to upload existing videos from their devices and use a range of special effects.

VMate is among the 59 Chinese mobile apps banned in India, in the wake of rising Indo-China border tension in Ladakh. The Ministry of Information and Technology has stated that these Chinese apps were in violation of user privacy and shared their data on servers located outside of India.

