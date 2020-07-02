Why Is CamScanner Still Working In India Despite Getting Banned?

CamScanner is a preferred app for many Indian users when it comes to scanning documents on a mobile device. Developed by INTSIG Information Co. Ltd, the Chinese-based scan-to-PDF tool is among the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned by the Indian government, citing threat to the country’s security and user privacy. TikTok, Shein, UC Browser, and ShareIt are some of the other popular apps banned by the government.

Why is CamScanner still working in India?

While CamScanner is part of the banned Chinese applications in the country, it is still listed on both the Google Play Store and App Store, meaning people can still download the app on their smartphones. However, CamScanner isn’t the only banned Chinese app that is still available for Indian users to download, there are many such apps that are still part of the app listing on Apple and Google’s respective app stores.

Why is CamScanner still not banned completely?

Android and iOS users are currently able to download CamScanner on their devices and the app is functioning just fine as of now. The government has issued a notice to both Apple and Google to restrict the banned Chinese apps for Indian users. However, it is likely that the app will continue to be operational for some time even after getting delisted from the App Store and Google Play. This is because the government is still in talks with Internet Service Providers and telecom operators to help blacklist each and every host-name and domain name that is linked with the particular application. The apps will be blocked on 4G and wired internet connections that are managed by companies including Vodafone, Jio and Airtel.

Once these changes are enforced, the apps will cease functioning. The process requires the ISPs to stop the data traffic on these apps as data is one of the key factors for these apps to remain operational. Nonetheless, CamScanner is currently available for download on both the platforms and the app will continue to function until a complete ban is enforced and it is blocked with the help of network operators. As of now, there is no timeline available on the complete ban process.

Image credits: Shutterstock