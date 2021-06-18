Is Windows 11 Free? Everything We Know About The Upcoming Windows 11 Update

Microsoft has recently announced the next major Windows update - Windows 11. The current Windows 10 version has been running over the past 6 years since its launch. Tech enthusiasts had been waiting for a long time for any updates on the upcoming Windows version. Now that Microsoft has made the official announcement, many people are wondering whether the upcoming Windows update will be free or will people have to pay for the license. Read on to know more about the upcoming Windows 11 features and is Windows 11 free.

Is Windows 11 Free?

Microsoft has yet released an official statement regarding the pricing of Windows, or whether it will be a free upgrade like the previous versions were free updates for license holders. However, as per an article by Android Authority, Windows 11 will most likely be a free upgrade for individuals using Windows 10 or Windows 8 with valid licenses. The Windows 11 free upgrade will be installed onto your computer/laptop just like any other Windows update, without any hassle or manual updation required. The article by Android Authority also states that all of your personal user data and settings will be preserved in the update and will be applied to the Windows 11 update. Windows 11 download will be available once Microsoft released the update publicly.

Windows 11 Release Date

Tech enthusiasts have been waiting for a long time for the Windows 11 update. Windows 11 will the first major Windows update in 6 years. All the previous Windows versions were usually released with a gap of around 3 years, so the 6 years between Windows 10 and 11 was a long wait. However, Windows 10 was unlike previous Windows updates and Microsoft provided frequent large patches and updates to Windows 10 to keep it fresh and relevant. As per an announcement by Microsoft, Windows 11 be officially launched on June 24, 2021, about a week from now. While June 24 has been declared as the official launch date, it is unclear when the update will be made available for Windows users for download.

A small video for Windows 11 was released by Tom Warren on Twitter. The video displays the Windows 11 homepage and also dives into the appearance of different applications and software. Overall, the visual theme of Windows 11 has been changed to make it more sleek and optimised. The windows taskbar will now be at the centre bottom of the screen, as seen in the above video. Stay tuned for more updates on Windows 11 release date.

IMAGE: TOM WARREN TWITTER