Is Windows 11 Leaked Version Legit? Microsoft Might Have Confirmed The Leak

Windows 10 has been one of the best offerings from Microsoft so far, however, the new update is gaining a lot of attention due to the leaks. The hype around Windows 11 update from the past few weeks took a boom after a purported leaked build surfaced online. Although some think that leak was fake, Microsoft recent action speaks more volume about the legitimacy of the leaked version. So, if you have been wondering about Windows 11 leaked version and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is Microsoft's Windows 11 leaked version legit?

A well-known tech website called Beebom posted an article that contained Microsoft 11 leaked version. Following that, many people have downloaded the version and have started using it. In response to such a situation, Microsoft Japan has sent a DMCA notice to Google to delist a page from Indian technology site Beebom that linked the leaked ISO.

Microsoft sent a request to Google for the removal of Beebom‘s page from online search results. First spotted by FossBytes, The DMCA takedown was found on the Lumen Database. The reason stated by Microsoft clearly mentions that "it is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11." Whether legitimate or not, but Microsoft also mentioned that "Beebom.com's article is distributing Windows 11 ISO(copyrighted to Microsoft)".

IMAGE: LUMEN DATABASE

Windows 11 ISO leaked

Windows 11 build 21996 updates leaked earlier this week. As they are a leaked copy, it doesn't precisely depict how Windows 11 will appear when it's finalised, but it does give us our first peek at the future OS. Windows 11 offers a redesigned Start menu, taskbar, and numerous other changes as compared to Windows 10. The leaked beta reveals a major revamp of animations, layouts, and features for Windows, albeit the UI isn't complete.

The following are some of the new features in Windows 11

Snapping has been completely revamped. The snapping animations are new, as is the user interface for selecting which windows snap to which sections of your screen.

Widgets are also included in Windows 11.

For Windows 11, there are dark and light modes, which are similar to those seen in Windows 10.

Many of the sounds in Windows 11 come from Windows 10X.

Sliding gestures and better hitboxes for touch targets have all been improved.

There doesn't appear to be a specific tablet mode in Windows 11.

PROMO IMAGE: TOM WARREN TWITTER