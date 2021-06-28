Is Your Device Compatible With Windows 11? Know All About The Latest Operating System

Windows 11 has now been released and the users have been loving this new upgrade to the operating system. But because of the different upgrades and perks given to the users, the OS needs some specifications to be followed. Some of the users have been facing problems related to this and are thus searching about terms like is my pc Windows 11 compatible. So to help out these users, here is all the information needed to answer your questions. Read more to know about Windows 11 health check.

Is my PC Windows 11 compatible?

The makers of the OS have now added a number of different features like the new Windows 11 health check. These features help the users to know the functioning of their entire system. Here is a list of things that need to be followed to check the compatibility of your device with Windows 11. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the users with their doubts about Windows 11.

The processor of the device that is going to be used needs to be at least 1 gigahertz or faster. It should also have the ability to host 2 or more cores on a convenient 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

The device should at least have 4 GB of Random Access Memory (RAM). This is extremely important for its upgrade to Windows 11. Not every device has the following specifications.

Also, the device should at least have minimum system storage of about 64 GB or higher.

The device that is going to be used needs to have a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or anything similar that is compatible with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Talking about the display front, it is extremely important to at least have a High definition (720p) display which should be greater than 9″ diagonally and capable of adjusting with 8 bits per colour channel.

The users should have a stable internet connection along with having a Microsoft account. This is extremely important and the upgrade cannot be done without this.

To make their Operating System compatible with 5G internet connectivity, the makers have said that the devices that are being used, needs to be compatible with the device and it must be equipped with a 5G modem.

IMAGE: WINDOWS TWITTER