CEO Eric Yuan Calls Zoom An American Company Amid Allegations Of Having Chinese Link

The Zoom app is now amongst the most loved apps by the users worldwide during this time of Coronavirus pandemic. The success of the video calling social media app can be dedicated to the strong need to connect with people from afar as everyone is practicing social distancing.

The Zoom app has become an essential medium to conduct seminars, classes, office conferences, group calls with friends, and more. It has grown to be a go-to app for many people as it enables users to add 100 participants in a group call. Apart from that, users can join a video call without signing in to the app, users can also share screen easily with friends, and more.

However, recently, the app has been facing a lot of backlashes as many reports state it to be originating from China. The CEO of Zoom recently revealed all the facts related to the origin of the company and where it belongs.

Is Zoom Chinese?

Zoom app which is now one of the most used video-calling applications is developed by a tech company called Zoom Video Communications. The company is owned by CEO Eric Yuan. Zoom app was launched in the year 2012 and it currently has more than 100 million downloads.

In a blog post by the Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan, he said that Zoom Video Communications is an American organisation. Refuting the allegations of the video conference app having a Chinese link, Yuan wrote that Zoom has operations and employees like any other multinational technology companies in China where these companies operate as the subsidiaries of the US parent company.

Zoom origin country

Calling his app American, Eric Yuan also stated that Zoom app was founded and headquartered in California, incorporated in Delaware, and publicly traded on NASDAQ. He also explained that the multinational company functions almost similar to all its peers having operations, employees, and engineers in China, as per the blog post. On the personal front, the Zoom CEO revealed that he moved to the USA in 1997 and gained US citizenship in the year 2007.

