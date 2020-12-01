ITR Filing Last Date: What Is The Last Date To File ITR? How To File ITR Online?

Taxpayers in India now have enough time to file their return of income that was earned between 2019-2020. There is also a new deadline for people who are looking to get their accounts audited. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has already made multiple changes to the ITR last date for the financial year 2019-20. Check out the new dates below.

ITR filing last date

The date for filing ITR has now been expended to December 31, 2020, allowing people enough time to complete the process. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) released a statement saying that the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for the other entities for whom the due date was July 31, 2020, according to the Act, has now been extended to December 31, 2020.

Previously, the due date for filing returns had to be moved from July 31 to November 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the latest extension, people have an entire month to file their return for 2019-20.

New date for furnishing of ITRs

The CBDT has also extended the due date for furnishing of ITRS for those looking to get their accounts audited. The deadline was earlier set to October 31, 2020, however, it has been postponed to January 31, 2021. In addition, the last date for furnishing of ITRS for reports on international or specified domestic transactions has also been moved from November 30, 2020, to January 31, 2021.

How to file ITR online?

Here are the steps to file ITR online:

Step 1: Log in to the Income Tax Department portal by clicking on this link.

Step 2: If you are new to e-filing, click on 'Register Yourself' button.

Step 3: Select a user type and click on 'Continue'

Step 4: Now, you will be asked to register using your PAN, and enter the requested details.

Step 5: Once registered, you need to select an assessment year and select the relevant ITR form from 'Download'.

Step 6: Open the excel utility and input the required details from Form 16.

Step 7: Calculate and pay tax. You will need to enter the challan details in the tax return.

Step 8: Generate the XML file and submit it by going to 'Submit Return’.

Step 9: You should now receive a notification saying the e-filing has been successful.

Image credits: Unsplash | sctgrhm