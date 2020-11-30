New Nokia Laptops Could Be Launched In India, Reveals BIS Website

Nokia has been synonymous with mobile phones for decades. The company had been an innovative leader in the cell phone industry for many years before it was left behind by its competitors. However, the company continues to evolve by exploring new ventures and building partnership eco-system with industry-leading companies. It now appears that the company is planning to bring its own series of laptops. For those unaware, this won’t be something new for the Finnish company as it already had a strong portfolio of PCs and laptops which were all part of its MikroMikko series.

Nokia is now looking to get back into the laptop business with a new series of laptops, with a licensee partner in India. The laptops were recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, indicating that the company is planning its next line of laptop series. As per the website, Tongfang Limited in China will be the manufacturers behind the Nokia laptops that were certified on November 27. According to Nokiamob, the certification has a total of nine laptop models in the series. These include - NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S.

Nokia laptop specification and price

As of right now, there are no details around Nokia laptop specification, Nokia laptop price as the company is yet to make announcements around the products. However, Nokiamob assumes that the model numbers available for every model listed on the website could be indicative of the specifications offered by each model. In the case of NKi310UL85S, it speculates that the first two characters 'NK' could stand for Nokia, the next two characters 'i3' could describe the laptop's chipset, whereas, the number ’10’ could refer to Microsoft Windows 10 OS. If that's true, there could be five Nokia laptop models that run on Intel Core i5 processors, while the remaining four will run on Intel Core i3 processors.

When are Nokia laptops launching in India?

As noted earlier, Nokia is yet to make an announcement surrounding its new series of laptops. Currently, there are no official details around the product.

Image credits: Amazon