JioMeet Takes On Video-conferencing App Zoom, Can Support Up To 100 Participants

Reliance Jio has launched a video-conferencing app, JioMeet, to take on US-based Zoom platform as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local call grows stronger. The video-conferencing application can be used for one-to-one video calls and hosting meetings with up to 100 participants with enterprise-grade host controls.

The application has an uncanny similarity with Zoom with which it has to compete in the market. It is available on android, iOS, Windows, and SIP/H.323 systems and has already been downloaded more than 100,000 times on Play Store. The key features of the app include creating instant meetings as well as scheduling a meeting in advance and share meeting details with invitees.

There’s no limit to the number of meetings that can be help on the free app and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24hrs, according to its Play Store description. Users can create Groups and start calling/chatting on single click and the host can enable ‘Waiting Room’ to ensure no participant joins without permission.

New users can Sign Up on JioMeet only with an Invite Code shared by any existing JioMeet user and can also request Invite Code by writing to jiomeet.support@jio.com. Though Zoom became extremely popular for videoconferencing during social distancing measures, it raised privacy and security concerns which provided enough space for other players to enter the competition.

Competition from Google Meet

Recently, Google Meet expanded tiled layout which now let 16 participants appear on the screen simultaneously, which previously enabled only four people to feature on the layout. The company also indicated that more updates will be rolled out for larger meetings, better presentation layouts, and support across more devices.

The other major update is the Low-light mode which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically adjust the video to make users more visible to other participants in sub-optimal lighting conditions. However, the feature has currently been made available for only mobile users and will be available to web users in the future.

