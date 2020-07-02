Reliance Jio Asked To Augment Data Connectivity In Delhi's 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday requested Reliance Jio to augment data connectivity at the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Centre in Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chattarpur area. The centre is being set up by the Delhi government for treating mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients. It will also serve as a treatment centre for people who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.

“We request Reliance Jio to support us under their CSR initiative to augment the data connectivity of the prestigious 10,000-bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre. We value your support during this COVID-19 pandemic,” South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra said. The centre, which is likely to be among the largest facilities of its kind in the world at full capacity, will be 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 89,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, the authorities said.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country. Sixty-one fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,742 on Tuesday. The bulletin said the death toll due to the infection has risen to 2,803 and the total number of cases mounted to 89,802.

'Situation not terrible'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is not 'terrible' as predicted a month ago. He said that the situation in Delhi has come under control "to quite an extent". "But that does not mean we can be complacent. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour," he added.

"Instead of the number of patients constantly increasing in Delhi, the number is reducing. The number of patients recovering -- on a daily basis -- is constantly increasing. One month from now, 38 per cent patients were recovering, but now 64 percent of patients have recovered," the Chief Minister said.

(with PTI inputs)