Joker Malware Has Infiltrated 8 Android Apps: Here's The Joker Malware Infected Apps List

Exploits and vulnerabilities are what people fear the most nowadays. Due to technological advancement and the digitization of the world, almost all of the information of a user is available on the internet. These vulnerabilities are caused by malware and other types of exploit codes. There is a new Joker Malware that has been going around town causing hindrances to people. Many wish to learn what is Joker Malware and Joker Malware App List.

What is Joker Malware?

Joker Malware is a Trojan Malware that secretly enters a user’s device through an infected application. It will then sneakily collect and store the information of the user from the device. The malware will then use the collected information to subscribe to premium subscriptions without the user’s consent. This Malware has been mainly targeting Android users and has been infiltrating their SMS, Contact Lists, and device information. The main purpose of Joker is to generate revenue for the cybercriminals responsible through fraudulent advertising activities. The Joker Malware is being carried out through 8 infected applications. Check out the Joker Malware App List below:

Auxiliary Message Fast Magic SMS Free CamScanner Super Message Element Scanner Go messages Travel Wallpapers Super SMS

Since this information has surfaced, Playstore has removed the Joker Malware infected apps. The professionals have informed the people that even though the Joker Malware infected apps have been removed from the Playstore, they can still cause damage if they remain on the user’s phone. The user should immediately delete the Joker Malware apps to get rid of the Malware from their device. Check out the Symptoms of a device suffering from Joker Malware, distribution methods, and the damage it can cause below:

Joker Malware Symptoms

The device starts becoming slower than usual. The system settings are modified without users' permission. Various types of dubious applications appear. The data and battery usage is increased significantly. Browsers start redirecting to rogue websites. Various types of intrusive advertisements are delivered.

Joker Malware Damage

Stolen personal information, private messages are sneakily stolen, the device suffers from decreased performance, the battery starts draining quicker than usual, a significant decrease in internet speed is observed, the user suffers from significant data losses, they will also witness many monetary losses, stolen identity is one of the main issues of this malware, malicious apps will use this time to abuse communication apps.

Joker Malware Distribution

Google Play Store is one of the main ways of this malware entering the device, infected email attachments are another way that people are encountering the Joker Malware, malicious online advertisements can also cause infiltration, social engineering, deceptive applications, and scam websites, all play a part in distributing Joker Malware.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK.COM