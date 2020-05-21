Bev Q App Download: Kerala Govt To Launch E-token App For Citizens To Buy Liquor Online

Kerala is all set to re-open liquor outlets and came up with a new liquor app called Bev Q. The State government was previously waiting for a security certificate for its newly developed mobile application for the online sale of liquor. However, the online app has gained consent letters from the bars and liquor shops to start the online sale of alcohol through their counters. Now the organisation is completing the agreement process and then it will formally launch the app for people to download.

Kerala government to launch Bev Q app for the online sale of liquor

The Bev Q app is an e-token portal that helps the citizens to buy a coupon online and has been developed by an Ernakulam-based private firm. Unline the TASMAC App, Bev Q online liquor application will provide details about the nearby liquor shop and the users can go and buy alcohol using it. This means there will be no online delivery services for the people, rather it is a step to ensure that people do not form huge queues outside liquor stores and instead can apply for an e-token with a time slot at any nearby shop to buy alcohol.

Bev Q app is reportedly going to be launched officially on Saturday i.e. May 23, 2020, by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation. The Bev Q app will be made available on both the app downloading platforms Google Play Store and App Store once the procedures are completed.

It is reportedly said that only citizens above 21 years of age are eligible for buying coupons on this e-coupon portal. All the users of this e-token portal will have to register on the app and provide certain details such as name and phone numbers. The e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number once the booking is successful. Once the user receives the token, he/she will be allotted with a time slot and the name of the liquor shop where he/she can go and buy liquor using the e-token. The app is expected to reduce overcrowding at wine shops.

