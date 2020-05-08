QToken Delhi: Delhi Govt Launches Qtoken App For Citizens To Buy Liquor In The Capital

India is currently in the third phase of the lockdown which is going to last till May 17, 2020. The State and Central government have taken several initiatives to ease the load on the shoulders of the citizens who are quarantined in their houses for so long. It was also necessary to take strict decisions to boost up the falling economy of the country. While doing so, the government decided to give relaxations which allowed liquor shops to open again. However, it was important for the state governments to ensure that the safety of the people is not affected and so the Delhi Government launched the QToken app and website which is a key to help citizens to buy alcohol with utmost precautions.

What is the QToken app and website launched by the Delhi Government?

Source: QToken.Co.In

Delhi Government launched the QToken app and website to ensure social distancing and stop overcrowding at wine shops after the Ministry of Home Affairs provided some relaxations in the country. The website is an e-token portal that helps the citizens to buy a coupon online. This e-coupon will provide details about the nearby liquor shop and the users can go and buy alcohol using it. The e-token website was launched on Thursday i.e May 7, 2020, and the decision was taken to ensure people do not form huge queues at liquor stores and instead can apply for an e-token with a time slot at any nearby shop to buy alcohol.

Also Read | Zomato pitches online liquor delivery as a solution in a letter to industry body; Read here

Who can apply for the e-token on the Qtoken app and website?

Citizens above 21 years of age are eligible for applying in this e-coupon portal. The link for the QToken Delhi website is https://www.qtoken.in/.However, the site is currently down as many people browsed the portal, all at once, but the government will soon resolve the issues, it has said. All the users of this e-token portal will have to register in the app and provide certain details such as name and phone numbers. The e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number at the time of applying for the token. Once the user receives the token, he/she will be allotted with a time slot and the name of the liquor shop where he/she can go and buy liquor using the e-token. This will reduce overcrowding at wine shops.

Also Read | India bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to the reports, around 200 liquor shops got permission to sell alcohol across the national capital. The permission was given by the state government on May 4, 2020. But, due to overcrowding, the government had to close many liquor shops and allegedly only 50 wine shops are kept open in the capital. This is why the Delhi government sorted the issues of overcrowding by introducing the QToken Delhi app which can be downloaded on Google Play store.

Also Read | Bengal liquor shop licensees against home delivery; shut shop in protest

Also Read | Maha nets Rs 150 cr revenue through liquor sale in four days