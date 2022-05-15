Koo Looking Forward To Extend Userbase To 100 Million By The End Of 2022

Since users are finding an alternative to Twitter, the Indian microblogging platform is looking to seize the opportunity and grow its userbase. In an interview with PTI, CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna mentions that "we have 7-8 million active users every month and are expecting 100 million downloads by the end of 2022. In India, we are larger than Twitter in terms of the non-English user base, and our aim is to capture the domestic market and become the largest microblogging platform in the country. We will do that in the next 12 months."

The platform also says that "our objective is to keep increasing confidence of users and earn their trust. We have opened up the algorithms of the site to the public. Elon Musk is proposing to do the same for Twitter." Koo adds that "the authenticity of users on the platform is also important, and we allowed people to self-verify themselves using government identities like Aadhaar." In the coming months, Koo is relying upon its support for multiple languages in India to expand its user base.

To put things into perspective, Koo came into existence in March 2020 and since then, the platform has been downloaded over 30 million times. Particularly, it got its first 30 million downloads in two years. Now, the platform is looking forward to getting 100 million downloads in the next six to seven months. Given that Twitter is facing a hostile takeover at the moment, there is a good chance that Koo can achieve this.

Last month, the CEO of Koo reached out to Elon Musk over Twitter. In his tweet, Radhakrishna asks Musk to "talk sometime," which could imply that the Koo CEO wants Musk as a part of this team. In addition, the Koo CEO has also pointed out that the platform already lets users democratically verify themselves, saying that "your specific point on democratised verification already done btw."

Previously, Aprameya Radhakrishna reached out to Elon Musk in the month of March 2022, responding to the tech billionaire's tweet regarding Twitter's adherence to free speech. The Koo CEO mentioned that "we're a decentralised approach to microblogging where we are giving a voice to the larger non-English audience of the world and allow for the nuances of every country's laws." From what it looks like, Aprameya is eager to get Musk on board his company, which is planning to rival Twitter.