Koo Vs Twitter: Know In Detail How Is Koo Different From Twitter

The thinking around social media applications has changed a lot over the years. Moderation of posts has become crucial in these platforms. Twitter has also suffered some backlash in India as when the Government asked the platform to ban certain accounts, they denied this request. Due to this many Indian users are looking for a microblogging alternative and Koo is one name that comes to mind. People want to learn more about Koo Vs Twitter.

Koo Vs Twitter

The new Aatmanirbhar social media application has been released and people are asking the difference between Koo and Twitter. Although the applications are similar in many ways, there is a lot of difference between Koo and Twitter. Check out how is Koo different from Twitter below:

Koo the Indian Microblogging Website

Koo is an Indian-based social media application that has been created and developed in India. Republic Media Network has launched the ‘Republic-Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative’ which is an initiative to promote Indian ‘glocal’ organizations. As part of the initiative, the network has announced an editorial partnership with Koo.

Support for Indian Languages

One of the features that makes it popular amongst the Indians is that it incorporates a lot more Indian languages than Twitter. At the moment Koo supports Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Kannada. They have announced that in the near future the application will get support for languages such as Punjabi, Bangla, Oriya, Malayalam, and Assamese.

Chronological Post Arrangement

One more key difference between Koo and Twitter is that the posts are arranged chronologically in Koo. Many social media applications like Twitter have adopted to keep the most popular posts on the top of the user’s feed and then lesser popular ones after it. Koo has adopted a strategy of arranging the posts on the user’s feed according to the time they were posted, so the more recent ones will appear on the top for them.

The Feed

The social media feed of Koo is very different from Twitter. The feed has been divided into two sections, ‘feed’ and ‘people’. In the feed section, the users can check out the posts by the people they are following on the platform. In the ‘People’ section, the users can check out what the popular people on the platform are posting about. In the ‘People’ section users can also select topics and follow users that are experts in those topics. There is also a trends section that users can open to exploring posts by ministers and popular right-wing personalities.

