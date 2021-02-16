'Independent Technology': Parler Announces Re-launch After Being Shut Over Capitol Riots

The social-media app Parler has come back online after more than a month without service. Over the controversies related to the US Capitol riot, the app was banned from Google and Apple's app stores. Now, it has been re-launched on Monday saying that its new platform was built on "sustainable, independent technology".

The social media service is favourite among supporters of former US President Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives. In a statement announcing relaunch on February 15, the Twitter-like website said that it had appointed Mark Meckler as its interim chief executive. Meckler will be replacing John Matze who was fired by the board earlier this month over Capitol attack controversy and the role of the platform.

Parler had gone dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the application of failing to monitor the violent content that was posted on the platform related to the deadly January 6 riot by Trump’s supporters. Despite the relaunch, the website was still not opening reportedly for several users and the app was not even available for download on mobile stores run by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, which had previously banned the application.

Users complained on Twitter

Several Parler users who were not able to log into the platform took to rival Twitter to complain about being unable to access the service. However, few others were able to log into their existing accounts. Parler had once even claimed that it had over 20 million users. It recently also said that it would bring its current users back online in the first week and would be open to new users from next week.

The platform was founded in 2018 and promoted itself as a “free speech-driven” space and had largely attracted the conservatives in the United States who disagree with the rules around the content on other social media sites.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on January 17 said that Parler, the social media platform suspended by the tech giant earlier this month, could return to its store if it changes its content moderation policy. While speaking to Fox News, Cook said it could restore Parler on App Store if the platform changes the way it moderates content. Apple CEO said that it has not banned Parler permanently, but has only suspended it until it changes the way it moderates content.

