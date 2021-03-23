Laxmi Organics IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Online & More

Laxmi Organics IPO share allocation is going to go live soon after the previous offer of Rs 600 crore IPO was sold between March 15 and 17. The stocks of the Initial Public Offering was sold at just Rs 129-130 per share. So, if you are wondering about Laxmi Organics IPO allotment status and how to check it online, then do not worry, here is all you need to do.

Laxmi Organics IPO allotment status

Investors can check the website of the BSE website to check the allotment status. The Rs 600-crore Laxmi Organic Industries initial public offer (IPO) was sold at the cost of Rs 129-130 per share. The listing will help the organisation to gain more visibility, enhance the brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders. The Rs 600-crore offer consists of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoter Yellow Stone Trust. The HNI quota was subscribed 217.62 times, followed by the quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIB) at 175.43 times and the retail quota at 20.10 times.

Is Laxmi Organics IPO allotted?

The Laxmi Organics IPO listing date is March 25, 2021, which is Thursday.

How to check Laxmi Organics IPO allotment status online?

Visit the website of the BSE website i.e. bseindia.com

Now, all you need to do is click on the 'Status of Issue Application' link available on the homepage of the website

As soon as the page opens, select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type section

Then, from the dropdown, select the IPO [ Laxmi Organic Industries ].

Here you will be asked to enter your details, so you can either enter your PAN Card number, Application Number or DP Client ID of the Demat account to check the Laxmi Organics IPO allotment status.

Now, click on ‘Search’.

Please note the details will only be available once the shares are allotted.

How to check Laxmi Organics IPO allotment status on the Registrar's website?