LibreOffice Shortcut Keys Will Help You Use The Software Easily; Learn Here

A successor to OpenOffice, LibreOffice has become an important medium for creating office data, keeping records, creating content and more. The use of LibreOffice helps a user to create an effective data and make office essentials like charts, presentations and more. It is an incredible tool to create contents, print it or keep it saved as a soft copy for a long time. The functionality of Libre office is similar to Microsoft Office, however, it is free. 

In Microsoft Office, a user has to buy the subscription to enjoy several services presented by it whereas LibreOffice provides all of it for free. Used by millions of people around the world, the clean interface and feature-rich tools help a user to be more creative and enhance their productivity.

However, it becomes highly important to know LibreOffice shortcut keys to create content faster. LibreOffice shortcut keys also help a user use the medium more effectively. If you want to learn how to use LibreOffice shortcut keys, here are some of the many essentials to know to be able to use the software more effectively.

Most essential Shortcut Keys for LibreOffice Writer

  • F2 - Formula Bar
  • Ctrl+F2 - Insert Fields
  • F3 - Complete AutoText
  • Ctrl+F3 - Edit AutoText
  • F4 - Open Data Source View
  • Shift+F4 - Select next frame
  • F5 - Navigator on/off
  • Ctrl+Shift+F5 - Navigator on, go to page number
  • F7 - Spellcheck
  • Ctrl+F7 - Thesaurus
  • F8 - Extension mode
  • Ctrl+F8 - Field shadings on / off
  • Shift+F8 - Additional selection mode
  • Ctrl+Shift+F8 - Block selection mode
  • F9 - Update fields
  • Ctrl+F9 - Show fields
  • Shift+F9 - Calculate Table
  • Ctrl+Shift+F9 - Update Input Fields and Input Lists
  • Ctrl+F10 - Nonprinting Characters on/off
  • F11 - Styles and Formatting window on/off
  • Shift+F11 - Create Style
  • Ctrl+F11 - Sets focus to Apply Style box
  • Ctrl+Shift+F11 - Update Style
  • F12 - Numbering on
  • Ctrl+F12 - Insert or edit Table
  • Shift+F12 - Bullets on
  • Ctrl+Shift+F12 - Numbering / Bullets off
  • Alt+Arrow Keys -  Move object.
  • Alt+Ctrl+Arrow Keys - Resizes by moving lower right corner.
  • Alt+Ctrl+Shift+Arrow Keys - Resizes by moving top left corner.
  • Ctrl+Tab - Selects the anchor of an object.

Other important Shortcut keys for Libreoffice

  • Ctrl+A - Select All
  • Ctrl+D - Double Underline
  • Ctrl+E - Centered
  • Ctrl+F - Find and Replace
  • Ctrl+Shift+P - Superscript
  • Ctrl+L - Align Left
  • Ctrl+R - Align Right
  • Ctrl+Shift+B - Subscript
  • Ctrl+Y - Redo last action
  • Ctrl+0 - Apply Default paragraph style
  • Ctrl+1 - Apply Heading 1 paragraph style
  • Ctrl+2 - Apply Heading 2 paragraph style
  • Ctrl+3 - Apply Heading 3 paragraph style
  • Ctrl+5 - 1.5 Line Spacing

