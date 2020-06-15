LibreOffice Shortcut Keys Will Help You Use The Software Easily; Learn Here

A successor to OpenOffice, LibreOffice has become an important medium for creating office data, keeping records, creating content and more. The use of LibreOffice helps a user to create an effective data and make office essentials like charts, presentations and more. It is an incredible tool to create contents, print it or keep it saved as a soft copy for a long time. The functionality of Libre office is similar to Microsoft Office, however, it is free.

In Microsoft Office, a user has to buy the subscription to enjoy several services presented by it whereas LibreOffice provides all of it for free. Used by millions of people around the world, the clean interface and feature-rich tools help a user to be more creative and enhance their productivity.

However, it becomes highly important to know LibreOffice shortcut keys to create content faster. LibreOffice shortcut keys also help a user use the medium more effectively. If you want to learn how to use LibreOffice shortcut keys, here are some of the many essentials to know to be able to use the software more effectively.

Most essential Shortcut Keys for LibreOffice Writer

F2 - Formula Bar

Formula Bar Ctrl+F2 - Insert Fields

Insert Fields F3 - Complete AutoText

Complete AutoText Ctrl+F3 - Edit AutoText

Edit AutoText F4 - Open Data Source View

Open Data Source View Shift+F4 - Select next frame

Select next frame F5 - Navigator on/off

Navigator on/off Ctrl+Shift+F5 - Navigator on, go to page number

Navigator on, go to page number F7 - Spellcheck

Spellcheck Ctrl+F7 - Thesaurus

Thesaurus F8 - Extension mode

Extension mode Ctrl+F8 - Field shadings on / off

Field shadings on / off Shift+F8 - Additional selection mode

Additional selection mode Ctrl+Shift+F8 - Block selection mode

Block selection mode F9 - Update fields

Update fields Ctrl+F9 - Show fields

Show fields Shift+F9 - Calculate Table

Calculate Table Ctrl+Shift+F9 - Update Input Fields and Input Lists

Update Input Fields and Input Lists Ctrl+F10 - Nonprinting Characters on/off

Nonprinting Characters on/off F11 - Styles and Formatting window on/off

Styles and Formatting window on/off Shift+F11 - Create Style

Create Style Ctrl+F11 - Sets focus to Apply Style box

Sets focus to Apply Style box Ctrl+Shift+F11 - Update Style

Update Style F12 - Numbering on

Numbering on Ctrl+F12 - Insert or edit Table

Insert or edit Table Shift+F12 - Bullets on

Bullets on Ctrl+Shift+F12 - Numbering / Bullets off

Numbering / Bullets off Alt+Arrow Keys - Move object.

Move object. Alt+Ctrl+Arrow Keys - Resizes by moving lower right corner.

Resizes by moving lower right corner. Alt+Ctrl+Shift+Arrow Keys - Resizes by moving top left corner.

Resizes by moving top left corner. Ctrl+Tab - Selects the anchor of an object.

Other important Shortcut keys for Libreoffice

Ctrl+A - Select All

Select All Ctrl+D - Double Underline

Double Underline Ctrl+E - Centered

Centered Ctrl+F - Find and Replace

Find and Replace Ctrl+Shift+P - Superscript

Superscript Ctrl+L - Align Left

Align Left Ctrl+R - Align Right

Align Right Ctrl+Shift+B - Subscript

Subscript Ctrl+Y - Redo last action

Redo last action Ctrl+0 - Apply Default paragraph style

Apply Default paragraph style Ctrl+1 - Apply Heading 1 paragraph style

Apply Heading 1 paragraph style Ctrl+2 - Apply Heading 2 paragraph style

Apply Heading 2 paragraph style Ctrl+3 - Apply Heading 3 paragraph style

Apply Heading 3 paragraph style Ctrl+5 - 1.5 Line Spacing

