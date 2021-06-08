Mac OS Monterey Release Date: Here's More About Mac OS Monterey Wallpaper And Features

With the new iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and TVOS, Apple has also unveiled a new Mac OS for its users. The latest Mac OS has been announced and it is called Monterey. Mac OS Monterey has been designed to make use of their incredibly powerful, silicone-based, M1 Chips. The new operating system for the Macs will have an array of exciting new features and utilities for the users to try out. Many users wish to learn about the Mac OS Monterey release date.

Mac OS Monterey release date

Like all the other operating system updates that were unveiled during the WWDC held yesterday, Mac OS Monterey hasn’t received an official release date either. The Beta version of this Mac OS will be available for the users to download from the 7th of June, right after the WWDC finished. The official version of the Operating System will not be available till the Fall of 2021, which coincides with the dates of their annual iPhone release schedules.

Mac OS Monterey Wallpaper

The new update to the operating system has released and with that comes a whole new wallpaper. Mac OS Monterey Wallpaper stands at the level of its predecessors. Apple’s unique artwork always catches the eye of many people. The Mac OS Monterey wallpaper is an abstract illustration of the Monterey Landscape. At the moment, there is only one wallpaper available through the beta and it can be used in dark mode or light mode. The Mac OS Monterey wallpaper can be downloaded from https://512pixels.net/projects/default-mac-wallpapers-in-5k/.

What’s new in Mac OS Monterey?

Safari

The UI of the web browser has been redesigned. It has been made more compact and easy to use and the tab area of the browser now merges with the webpage and also picks up the color of the webpage. Tab sync will help the user to carry their progression from one Apple device to another.

Shortcuts

Shortcuts have made their way into Mac OS. Users can use the system-provided shortcuts or create their own custom shortcuts to get work done faster on the new Mac OS Monterey.

Notes

The notes application has been revamped, the organization and sorting of notes have been worked upon. A new Quick note feature has been added where the user can quickly jot down important points and it will get saved in the Quick Notes folder in the Notes application. Users can also work with different people on a single project in notes and can also mention other users.

Focus

Focus tools have been added to Mac OS Monterey just like the other operating systems. Through these tools, the user will be able to overcome distractions. Through the new tools, the user can manage their access to the applications and other utilities of the phone depending on what the situation requires. Focus can also be categorized according to work, fitness, social, and more and relevant applications and utilities will be available for the user.

Facetime

Facetime has received a butt load of new features in the latest Mac OS update. Apple wanted to do more with connecting through Facetime, they have added Spatial Audio to Facetime where people can hear the voice of the other without the interruptions from the background and the person would feel they are having the conversation in a room, rather than a video call. Facetime has also received SharePlay. Through this feature, people can stream videos, listen to music and share their screen through Facetime. Facetime is also available through Android and PC by a web browser, through a new link system that an iOS user can create and send to others to join.

Universal Control

This is a new feature designed by Apple for people to carry their projects across other Apple devices. A single mouse and keyboard would work with both the iMac and the iPad. It will be seamless integration and the users will also be able to drag and drop items from one device to the other.

More Features

With the new interactive globe in Maps and an amazing, immersive, and detailed city experience, users can enjoy new ways to navigate and explore the natural beauty of the Earth on the Mac’s large, gorgeous display.

Live Text uses on-device machine learning to detect text in photos, including phone numbers, websites, addresses, and tracking numbers, so users can copy and paste, make a phone call, open a website, and easily find more information. Visual Lookup also uses machine learning to help users discover and learn about animals, art, landmarks, plants, and more in photos. These features work across macOS, including in apps like Photos, Messages, and Safari.

iCloud+ combines everything users love about iCloud with new premium features, including Hide My Email, expanded HomeKit Secure Video support, and an innovative new internet privacy service, iCloud Private Relay, at no additional cost.1

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max deliver a theatre-like experience with spatial audio on Macs with the M1 chip.

Privacy features like Mail Privacy Protection let users choose whether emails can collect information about their Mail activity, and the Mac recording indicator now shows which app is accessing Mac’s microphone.

New accessibility features let anyone add alternative image descriptions right from Markup, and improved Full Keyboard Access and new cursor customization options provide more flexibility when navigating Mac.

IMAGE: TECHNOLOGYINFO TWITTER