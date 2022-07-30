MapmyIndia releases India's first 360-degree panoramic street view like Google Maps

An Indian digital maps and deep-tech products & platforms company MapmyIndia has announced the public release of Mappls RealView, the first & fully indigenous All India 360-degree Panoramic Street View & 3D Metaverse Maps Service on India’s own, home-grown, free mapping portal, Mappls.com on the web for mobiles and desktops & the Mappls App on Android and iOS.

Mappls Review covers thousands of kilometres each in metropolitan areas and cities such as Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Patna, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ajmer and hundreds more towns and tens of thousands of kilometres of highways connecting these cities and towns.

On the occasion of the launch, Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said “With Mappls RealView onhttps://www.mappls.com and Mappls App, users can virtually explore India like never before and see and interact with full 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads looking out into various tourist, residential and commercial areas of cities and travel destinations as well as highways. Users can also experience immersive 3D maps for pan India and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India."

What does Mappls Review offer?

Users can see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes and the roads connecting them so they can virtually explore and navigate with confidence. Users can also see immersive, detailed 3D models of landmarks, iconic buildings, residential apartments and commercial complexes.

The entire Mappls RealView maps repository covers hundreds of thousands of kilometres already, including 40 crore+ geo-tagged 360-degree panoramas, videos and panoramas which give exact ground reality, across the length, breadth and depth of India across thousands of cities, tourist areas, city streets and highways and tens of thousands of 3D models and pan India 3D data.

MapmyIndia competes with Google Maps

MapmyIndia has already made live a part of its repository - covering nearly 100,000 kilometres across hundreds of cities and highways for free for consumers to enjoy exploring cities and tourist areas virtually sitting anywhere - through its free consumer offering, Mappls.com, accessible on mobile and desktop browsers, as well as through the Mappls App on Android and iOS with enhanced access further rolling out in the time to come.

Enterprises across the private and public sectors, as well as app developers, can access, integrate and leverage larger and more detailed RealView maps coverage as well as RealView technology-based APIs and solutions using data analytics, computer vision and AI for various use - tourism, real estate, virtual reality, gaming, metaverse, smart cities, intelligent road and traffic management, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, municipal governance, defence, law enforcement etc. Users can experience Mappls RealView for free for All India by visiting the Mappls.com portal on their browser today itself, and also through the Mappls App on Android and iOS.