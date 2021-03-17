Mera Ration App Download, How To Use, What It Is, Features & More | Know Details

Quick links:
The government of India has been seriously trying to promote Digitalization by bringing several new norms. Doing this not only helps in easing the daily lives of the end-users but also makes it easier for the government to authorise and regulate processes, and one such example is the Mera Ration app. This state-owned ration application allows India to facilitate the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ system in the country. If you are someone who moves to new places for livelihood, it becomes harder for you to avail ration using your native Ration card, but this new mobile app will make it simple. So, if you have been wondering about the Mera Ration app download, how to use and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
To facilitate the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative by the Government of India, the system covers about 69 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the country. Under the NFS Act, the government is obliged to provide ‘highly subsidised foodgrains’ at Rs 1-3 per kg to more than 81 crore people through the public distribution system also known as PDS. However, many migrants used to face major issues as they moved to other states, this is why the Mera Ration App will ensure that the beneficiaries get the privileges wherever they move without and hassle.
While using the application, a user can easily locate the nearby fair price shops. Users can also check details about their recent transactions and entitlement. It also provides ration card portability services through the One Nation One Ration Card system in 32 states and union territories.
The Mera Ration app is currently only available for the Android platform and one can easily download it by going to Google Play Store and searching "Mera Ration Card app". The app developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is currently available in English and Hindi language. However, the government has also said that soon the app will have more language options (14 different languages) based on places where migrants mostly move to.