Microsoft Teams Background Will Now Allow You To Put Your Own Picture; Here's How

Video conferencing apps have bloomed in the market during this time of the pandemic. Many video calling apps became famous such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and more. While Zoom app had seen a significant rise in the daily user count (despite the security problems reported), other video conferencing apps are giving it a head-to-head competition, especially Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams introduces a new feature for users to put their own picture as a custom background

The Zoom app bloomed due to its extensive features that allow users to share screens, add custom backgrounds, even their own picture, and more. The new Microsoft Teams Background update will now allow users to put their picture in a conference call. It was not long when the app gave access to users to use the custom background in Microsoft Teams video calls that would help them avoid an awkward situation.

The background is important in a video call as it can be distracting or even disturbing. Microsoft Teams background images come with an extensive list, one can simply choose a background picture from the list or upload their own in the app and continue the call. A user can also choose to blur the background completely. If you wish to learn how to change Microsoft Teams background. Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to change Microsoft Teams backgrounds:

How to add a Microsoft Teams Background?

To find virtual backgrounds, launch a video chat and tap the "…" Menu.

Click on 'Show background effects'. This will bring up a sidebar with some alternative background options.

You can use stock photos from Microsoft extensive list or you can upload your picture (as per the new update feature).

Click on 'Upload' or 'Use' and start using a Microsoft custom background for your video call.

How to blur your Microsoft Teams background on a video call?

Click on your audio and video settings screen when you join a meeting

Choose the ellipses “…” for more options

Click on 'Show background effects'.

Tap on 'Blur my background'

