Microsoft Teams Down: What Is The Current Status Of This Communication App?

Microsoft Teams, the communications and chat tool, crashed all across Europe on the morning of March 16, 2020. The Microsoft Teams outage started when thousands of workers all across the country started to sign in and tried to work remotely. The app usage had shot up after the coronavirus crisis that has spread around the world. Many employees took to Twitter to tweet about the topic of Microsoft Teams Down.

Microsoft Teams status

According to an article on a news portal, the app was down for more than two hours. The issues included signing into the service as well as sending messages to their fellow workers. Microsoft took immediate action on the same and rectified all the problems that emerged in just over two hours. A Twitter account specifically made for updates concerning similar incidents with the app tweeted about the rectification:

We're investigating messaging-related functionality problems within Microsoft Teams. Please refer to TM206544 in your admin center for further details. ^JP — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 16, 2020

Impact with TM206544 has been mitigated. Please see the admin center for details. ^JP — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 16, 2020

While the issue was resolved, it still created a lot of problems for many employees as well as employers. After the pandemic of COVID-19 broke out, the governments of many countries asked companies, schools, and other institutions to grant the 'work from home' option to their employees. This measure was taken so that there is no further spread of the virus.

The article also claims that there are many schools that are using Microsoft Teams for remote education to avoid any stoppage in their academic year. It also informs that this is not the first time that Microsoft Teams has been down. It had issues after it forgot to renew the SSL security certificate. They had apologized for the same later.

The Microsoft Teams app is currently working. One can download Microsoft Teams from their Android through Google Play Store. The Apple store also has the app for free download.

