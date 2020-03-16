Microsoft Launches Coronavirus Website To Help Track The Pandemic Worldwide

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire across the globe, Microsoft Bing team has rolled out a live web portal to track the infections worldwide and help keep people informed about the pandemic. Users can access the tracker at the link here, which offers up-to-date information on infection statistics for each country.

The web portal currently has a total of 168,835 confirmed instances, with 84,558 active cases, 77,761 recovered cases and 6,516 deaths. As of now, there are approximately 3,244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States with at least 61 reported cases of deaths. In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 110 over the weekend, with Maharashtra reporting the highest tally after Kerala.

How does the Microsoft COVID-19 tracker work?

The coronavirus tracker comes with an interactive map which lets people click on a particular country to find out the specific number of cases and related articles from a number of different publishers. The information is gathered from a number of sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Michael Schechter, General Manager for Bing Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, has said in a report to ZDNet that a lot of Bing folks had worked from home over the past week to design a mapping and authoritative news resource for information on coronavirus.

On the other hand, Google is working on a COVID-19 screening website, which is currently being built by Verily. The company has launched a pilot program and it is very limited in scope. The site can only be accessed by people in the Bay Area of California, as of now, and will only be available to the US citizens when it’s up. And while there had been some confusion around Google's coronavirus portal, the company later announced that it is collaborating with the US Government to develop a nationwide portal to get information on COVID-19 symptoms, risk, and testing information. Donald Trump had said in a recent press briefing that over 1,700 engineers have been working to build the website.

Image credits: bing.com/covid