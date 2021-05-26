Microsoft Teams Will Now Allow Developers To Build Collaborative Apps | Know Details

The Microsoft Teams app, a video conference application, has been growing increasingly popular because of its extensive features that allow users to share screens, add custom backgrounds, and more. Unlike Skype for Company, Teams chats are persistent, so users do not need to search the Conversation History. During chats, Teams also allows users to format text and use emojis. However, the latest feature announced by the organisation will allow developers to build collaborative apps in Microsoft Teams. If you are amazed by this news, then here is all you need to know about it.

Microsoft Teams collaboration features will allow you to build collaborative apps

As we all know that last year Microsoft allowed developers to build third-party apps into Teams. But this time the organisation is opening its important APIs, Teams Store, and tools to help devs to build collaborative apps. Meaning, if you are an app developer, you will now be able to build apps that plug into the Teams meeting canvas. So, you will be able to create separate apps, add in-app purchases or subscriptions and more.

The separate apps that you create using Microsoft Teams app will provide you access to the portal’s real-time video and audio streams. So, technically you can build extensions into Teams chats, channels, and meetings. The most interesting thing about this feature is that every collaborative app you build on Teams will work across Windows, Mac, the web, iOS, Android, and more.

In addition to this, the organisation is going to add much better integration into Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code so that it becomes easier for developers to create an application. Also, Microsoft Teams will be launching a preview feature in which you can share apps like whiteboards and project boards. This will help developers to share collaborative apps directly.

Apart from this, the American organisation is also looking forward to introducing an interface in which third-party apps will gain access to real-time audio and video streams. You will also be able to sell your subscriptions inside the app opening Teams Store to in-app purchases. With such great things coming up, Microsoft Teams will be able to create an ecosystem of apps within itself which makes this idea plausible.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK