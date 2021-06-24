Microsoft Windows 11 Event Today: Livestream Starts At 08:30 PM IST

Microsoft Windows 11 event is taking place today (June 24, 2021). While Microsoft is going to reveal the "What's next for Windows", it is most likely to be the Windows 11 launch event. The event will be live-streamed by Microsoft through the event's webpage and will begin at 11 AM ET (08:30 PM IST). Ahead of the launch, a lot of developers and enthusiasts managed to get their hands on the new Windows 11 build 21996. However, it would be interesting to see whether the leaked version is the final Windows 11 operating system, or there is more to come from Microsoft. Keep reading to know more about Windows 11 features.

Microsoft Windows 11 event scheduled for today (June 24, 2021)

The event was announced by Microsoft on June 2, 2021, and since then there have been a lot of leaks and rumours, including a complete build surfacing earlier last week. According to Satya Nadella, Windows 11 will be the most significant update to Microsoft's operating system in a decade. That itself is a very huge statement and sets the stage high for the upcoming Windows 11.

Windows 11 launch might take place today itself, in Microsoft's live stream. However, Windows 11 release date has been subject to a lot of chaos. While some reports earlier this year claimed that Windows 11 would not be ready for launch until the later part of 2021, some even claimed the launch to take place next year. Amidst all the speculations, Microsoft's event titled "What's next for Windows" is the only confirmed information there is from the company.

Windows 11 Features

Windows 11 is coming with a major visual redesign. Everything from the bootup sound to the wallpapers and even the iconic Start Menu has been revamped in the upcoming version of Windows. The Start Menu now appears at the centre of the screen, placing the recently accessed application at the top. Some experts also claim that the abandoned Windows 10X design has been taken into consideration. Earlier last week, there were claims about Windows 11 requiring UEFI Bios and TPM 2.0 but that is yet to be confirmed.

IMAGE: ZAC TWITTER