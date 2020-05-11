Microsoft's 'Reply All Storm Protection' Feature Now Functional Worldwide

Microsoft rolled out the 'Reply All Storm Protection' feature for Office 365 and Exchange Online in a bid to prevent emails in bulk. From memes to general anger, hundreds of people replying in the same thread and forgetting to BCC everyone has fueled many reactions over the course of these years. However, Microsoft has now decided to end the agony of thousands by the new block feature that apparently might prove beneficial for huge organisations. Initially, the update is applied to detect 10 reply-all emails to more than 5,000 recipients within an hour. Microsoft’s new reply-all email block option would stay in place for at least four hours.

Microsoft’s Exchange transport said, “Over time, as we gather usage telemetry and customer feedback, we expect to tweak, fine-tune, and enhance the Reply All Storm Protection feature to make it even more valuable to a broader range of Office 365 customers.”

“We’d love to hear your feedback on this feature. We are considering possible future enhancements to improve our reply all storm detection accuracy, add admin customizable thresholds and block duration, as well as producing reply all storm reports and notifications,” it added.

'Minimal impact' of COVID-19

Meanwhile, even though the countries along with major corporations are severely affected with the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Microsoft had said it had ‘minimal impact’ of the pandemic. While announcing the result for the first quarter of 2020, noting that most organisation have shifted to working remotely to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, company’s revenue in first three months of 2020 witnessed a hike of 15 per cent. Net income, operating income, and diluted earnings were also increased by 25 per cent, 22 per cent, and 23 per cent respectively. Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft claimed the world witnessed an enormous amount of digital growth in just two months of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security – we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” said Nadella, according to the official website.

Image Source: AP

