Microsoft Teams Status Unknown: Why Is The App Not Showing Status?

Microsoft Teams is an online collaboration platform that provides businesses and organisations with a means to communicate more effectively while minimising productivity errors. Using the service, working professionals can easily communicate, discuss, access and work on documents in real-time.

Also Read | What Happened To Showbox App And Will It Make A Comeback In 2020?

Microsoft Teams' status unknown

The platform also gives users the ability to join MS Teams meetings or collaborate on-the-go using apps for smartphones and tablets. However, lately, a number of users have been facing an issue with the service where it isn’t showing the status of other users. Several users reported that the platform has been reflecting an unknown status for users who were actually online, or even actively engaged in a conversation. There are also users who had been stuck in an on-call status. Here's a look at a few reports from users:

Also Read | What Are Impressions On Instagram & How Can You Access It? Read Details Here

Microsoft teams statuses are showing everyone as “status unknown” s/o to the person who got tired of working and hacked Microsoft to make that happen — Roshni (@notroshni) May 5, 2020

Does Microsoft Teams have an issue right now or is just me bc I'm stuck on status unknown 😐 — a. 🌚 (@vintagemeddows) May 5, 2020

Also Read | How To Use Microsoft Teams: Create, Schedule And Add Members To Team Meetings

Microsoft Teams stuck me in "on a call" status (even though I wasn't) for about three hours today. Cue the panic from me because 1) Am I supposed to be on a call? and 2) Am I on a call and don't know it and people can hear everything on my end?



Working from home problems, folks. — Amanda McElfresh (@ALMcElfresh) May 5, 2020

Microsoft Teams have been plagued with this issue for a while now and it has affected a large number of users at many locations. So, if you're one of the users facing a similar problem, fret not, as it's likely an issue from the company's end. However, you will need to wait until the issue gets resolved. This isn't the first instance where the service has experienced such an issue, MS Teams users have reported this error many times in the past.

And while Microsoft is yet to address the issue, you can hope that the company will fix the error at the earliest. MS Teams has become one of the highly used video conferencing services in recent weeks with an unprecedented spike in users. This could also be a reason for server load, and hence the issue.

Also Read | WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users

Image credits: Microsoft