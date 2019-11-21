MIUI 11 Now Reportedly Begins Seeding To Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus 

The Redmi Note 5 is now receiving the MIUI 11 firmware update. This comes with the latest October security patch and the minimalist design user interface (UI). Here, it is desirable that you check out the MIUI 11 manually.

The MIUI 11

In case there are no automatic over-the-air (OTA) notifications, do navigate to Settings > About Phone > Updates > Check for updates. The MIUI 11 firmware, reportedly, bears version number MIUI V11.0.2.0 OEGMIXM. Now, as per the official Mi Community, users have been reporting rollout of the MIUI 11 stable ROM update.

Gauging images put up on the official MIUI forum, the MIUI 11 update weighs in at 493 MB. Hence, you should ensure that you have that much of internal storage within your Redmi Note 5 smartphones. The update is also reportedly live for the Redmi Note 5 Plus. Both are mid-range devices.

As far as enhancements are concerned, there are newer ways of viewing the display, experiencing alarm ringtones, and the ability to preview documents before these are opened. AT this juncture, it becomes naturally imminent to check out the key technical specifications of the Redmi 5. Check these technical aspects, out, below.

6-inch display

Android 8.0.1 (Oreo) operating system

Octa-core QUALCOMM Snapdragon 65 SoC

12MP rear camera

5MP front snapper

3GB, 4GB RAM editions

32GB, 64GB internal storage variants based on RAM

4000mAh battery.

In related news, Redmi's latest high-end handset - the Redmi Note 8 Pro was available in a special open sale yesterday. There were seemingly enough units stocked up as well. For the uninitiated, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 14999. USP of this handset is its 64MP rear camera that also eclipses a quad-camera setup on the rear.

