Navratri 2021: Download and use WhatsApp stickers to send wishes, step-by-step guide

The Indian Festival Season has begun on October 6, 2021, which marks the first day of Navratri 2021. The nine day-long festivals are dedicated to Hindu goddesses. While the nine days will end on October 15 will Dussehra 2021, people are not able to meet and greet their loved ones as they did before the pandemic. However, using Navaratri 2021 WhatsApp stickers, users can with their family and friends with festive greetings through their smartphones.

As the Indian festive season has begun, developers have created special WhatsApp stickers packs that can be downloaded and sent in WhatsApp chats while exchanging wishes and greetings on the festival. Previously, WhatsApp has also launched a sticker pack on popular Indian festivals such as the 'Happy Rakhi' sticker pack for the festival of Rakshabandhan. These WhatsApp sticker packs help users to connect over relevant events and other occasions.

How to download Navratri 2021 WhatsApp stickers?

Open Google Play Store

Search for Navratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers in the search box given at the top of the Play Store interface

The application store will display the most appropriate search results

Choose the Navratri 2021 WhatsApp sticker pack which seems right and download it

Before downloading a sticker pack, do check for the number of downloads and its rating on the Google Play Store

Once the sticker pack is selected, tap on it and tap on Install in the next screen that comes

The sticker pack will be downloaded and installed by the Google Play Store

After the sticker pack is installed, open it and click on "Add to WhatsApp" at the bottom of the screen

Tap on "Add" in the confirmation dialogue box that opens

A prompt will confirm once the Navratri 2021 WhatsApp stickers pack is added to WhatsApp

Once the selected Navratri 2021 WhatsApp stickers pack is added to WhatsApp, users can send the stickers from it to any WhatsApp contact. To do so, a user needs to open a chat, Tap on the emoji icon on the left of the chatbox. Then, tap on the stickers icon that shows at the extreme right and selects the WhatsApp stickers to pack just added. Thereafter, a user can send these stickers to any chat.