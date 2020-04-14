Netflix Not Working On TV? Use These Effective Methods To Resolve Problem At Home

The Netflix app is reportedly having problems loading due to excessive usage by people who are quarantined in their homes. This is why the streaming service app has started providing content in normal quality than HD. However, people using the app have been reporting problems saying that the platform is not working on TV. These issues of Netflix not working on TV can be resolved at home with these steps below.
On the error screen in the Netflix app, select More Info or More Details. If you don't see More Info or More Details, continue below. Navigate up and select Settings or the Gear icon. If you don't see Settings or the Gear icon, pull up the deactivation screen by entering the following sequence using the arrow keys on your device's remote: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up. Then, select Reset. If you do not see Reset, select Sign Out or Deactivate. Once you are signed out, sign back in and try Netflix again.
If you have completed the steps above but are still having issues connecting to Netflix, contact your internet service provider. They can help you determine whether your router is properly set up to communicate with the other devices on your home network. If the problem continues, it can be because Netflix is having internal outage problems and let the company resolve it internally.
