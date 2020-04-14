Netflix Not Working On TV? Use These Effective Methods To Resolve Problem At Home

The Netflix app is reportedly having problems loading due to excessive usage by people who are quarantined in their homes. This is why the streaming service app has started providing content in normal quality than HD. However, people using the app have been reporting problems saying that the platform is not working on TV. These issues of Netflix not working on TV can be resolved at home with these steps below.

Netflix not working on TV?

Make sure you're connected to the internet

Test your internet connection by running a network connection test or launching another internet-connected service or app.

If your connection test fails or you are unable to open another service or app, reach out to your device manufacturer for assistance connecting to the internet before troubleshooting further.

If your connection test is successful, or you're able to open other services or apps, continue troubleshooting below.

Also Read | How to watch Netflix together on Zoom App? Watch movies with friends on Zoom

Reload the Netflix app

Select More Details on the error screen.

Select Reload Netflix.

Once the app reloads, try Netflix again.

If you were unable to complete these steps, continue troubleshooting below.

Sign out of Netflix

On the error screen in the Netflix app, select More Info or More Details. If you don't see More Info or More Details, continue below. Navigate up and select Settings or the Gear icon. If you don't see Settings or the Gear icon, pull up the deactivation screen by entering the following sequence using the arrow keys on your device's remote: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up. Then, select Reset. If you do not see Reset, select Sign Out or Deactivate. Once you are signed out, sign back in and try Netflix again.

Also Read | How to change language in Netflix on Smartphone, Laptop and Smart TV?

Relaunch Netflix

Select Exit from the error screen.

Attempt to launch Netflix again.

Restart your home network

For this step, make sure to leave your smart TV and all of your home network equipment unplugged for 30 seconds before plugging each device back in one by one.

Turn off or unplug your smart TV.

Unplug your modem (and your wireless router, if it's a separate device) from power for 30 seconds.

Plugin your modem and wait until no new indicator lights are blinking on. If your router is separate from your modem, plug it in and wait until no new indicator lights are blinking on.

Turn your smart TV back on and try Netflix again.

Also Read | Netflix not working? Here is everything you need to know about the outage problem

If you have completed the steps above but are still having issues connecting to Netflix, contact your internet service provider. They can help you determine whether your router is properly set up to communicate with the other devices on your home network. If the problem continues, it can be because Netflix is having internal outage problems and let the company resolve it internally.

Also Read | COVID-19: Netflix to reduce traffic on telecom networks by 25 pc to mitigate congestion