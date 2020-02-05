New Google Feature Lets Users Recharge Prepaid Plans From Search

Google on Tuesday introduced a new search feature to let users discover, compare and recharge prepaid mobile plans using Google Search. Users to browse plans across mobile carriers, compare discounts and purchase plans. This feature is available to users who have signed in to their Google account on their Android devices. This feature works for prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across the country.

This feature will help users search for and compare offers and discounts for prepaid mobile recharge plans on their Android devices. People can also use the mobile wallet or payment service of their choice to complete the checkout. For now, this feature is only available in English in India.

READ | Artist 'fools' Google Maps, creates virtual traffic jam on empty streets

How it works

-- All you need to do is submit your details into a brief form on the search results page. This way, you can retrieve the list of available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier.

-- Simply select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay.

-- You can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the service provider’s website or app.

-- The recharge confirmation page will then help you with relevant customer support information.

“Prepaid cellular subscribers use a variety of ways to recharge their mobile phone, or even get help from a friend or a family member. Today, we make it easier for people in India to recharge prepaid SIMs with a new Google Search experience,” said Bharath Bakaraju, Product Manager, Search in his blog post.

READ | US antitrust chief leaving Google probe because of lobbying

Approximately, there are about 1.1 billion cellular connections in India, about 95 percent of which comprise prepaid SIM cards. Prepaid customers can not only recharge their own prepaid plan but also another person’s prepaid plan. Google may be looking to strengthen India’s mobile payment ecosystem and integrate its service into this new experience.

“In our commitment to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, this is a step to help India’s many prepaid cellular users find their favourite recharge pack quickly and conveniently,” Bakaraju added.