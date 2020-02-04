Union Budget
Artist 'fools' Google Maps, Creates Virtual Traffic Jam On Empty Streets

Rest of the World News

A performance artist, Simon Weckert hacked Google Maps to create a fake traffic jam by carrying 99 smartphones in a tiny red wagon on the streets of Berlin.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Artist

A performance artist hacked Google Maps to create a fake traffic jam by carrying 99 smartphones in a tiny red wagon on the streets of Berlin. Simon Weckert posted a video on YouTube on February 1 which simultaneously showed him walking on empty streets including outside Google office with just his wagon while the Google Maps started showing 'virtual traffic jams'. 

It was the smartphones that reportedly 'fooled' the AI of the Google Maps which believed there was a high concentration of users on the streets. Moreover, according to media reports, since Weckert majorly carried borrowed old phones in the cart, Google got tricked into believing that the traffic was slow-moving, turning green routes on the software to red.

Weckert's video on Youtube has received nearly two million views and said that this activity can have an impact on the physical world 'by navigating cars to another route to avoid being stuck in traffic'. With geo tools, the Google Maps have created a software that allows users to navigate through various roads around the world, however, reportedly a senior software engineer who works for Google Maps said that he knows 'a bit' about how Weckert's trick worked. 

Netizens 'love it'

Intrigued, internet users started sharing how Weckert 'hacked' Google Maps on various social media platforms. One of the internet users also confessed to have never thought about such a possibility because he had always related traffic jams to cameras on roads. However, the performance artists blew his mind. Some of the Twitter users also called it a 'good warning' to the humans who are blindly relying on technology. 

Published:
