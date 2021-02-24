NSE Trading Halted: What Happened To NSE? Why Did NSE Halt Trading Today?

In a surprising development, the NSE halted all trading today after a technical glitch and problems with their service provider. This isn't the first time NSE has had to halt trading due to technical issues. Read on to know more about why NSE trading halted.

NSE Trading Halted

The National Stock Exchange halted all trading on February 24 at 11:40 and the cash market at 11:43 am. This happened after the index price for several companies froze for many brokers. Many large brokerage firms and like Zerodha and small traders/investors others took to Twitter to voice their complaints about the NSE not working.

"There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," Zerodha tweeted on their official Twitter page. This NSE trading glitch isn't the first time it's happening. Previously, in June 2020, NSE had issues where bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal exchanges. Also, in September 2019, the Bourse trading system had faced outages and investors were unable to place orders during the window of the outage.

What happened to NSE? Is NSE server down?

Brokers from around the country reported on Twitter than NSE's benchmark indices. Nifty and Bank Nifty were crashing and weren't getting updated with the latest refreshed rates from the cash market. This led to NSE shutting down trading for the time being until they could get the issue sorted.

''NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system.'' the NSE official Twitter account said, ''We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved.''

It appears NSE took note of the issue quickly. In their tweet, the NSE said they are working with their service operators to fix the glitch as soon as possible. The trading will begin as soon as the technical glitch has been patched.

