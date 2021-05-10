Paytm Vaccine Finder: How Does The COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder And Notifier Work?

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder was recently launched on Paytm's mini App store on Friday, a digital financial services platform. The vaccine slot finder can monitor vaccine slot availability in 780 districts across India. It allows people to quickly and easily filter vaccine slots based on their position and age. Continue reading the article to know all about the Vaccine Slot notifier and Vaccine Slot tracker.

Paytm Vaccine Finder

This new tool makes use of the data from CoWIN that is modified in real-time (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network). The latest feature from Paytm will allow its users to verify vaccine supply at the nearest locations and then receive notifications when slots become open again. The Vaccine Slot Finder will show you available vaccination slots for the duration of the next four weeks, and there will be an option to choose between the people who are of age 18 up to 45.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma made an announcement on Twitter that the new COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder feature in the Paytm app is going to help a lot of users in finding slots at vaccination centres in their region. Users can search for availability at nearby centres by entering their pin code or district, and they can also be notified when slots become available.

We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. @Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up.https://t.co/WvJa7CRxxO



Pls spread awareness. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 6, 2021

So how to check for the availability of COVID-19 vaccine slots on Paytm?

By tapping on the icon, you can open the Paytm app and then scroll down to the Mini App Store section of your phone. When you get to this page, you should see a Vaccine Finder option. If you don't see the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner, tap on Everything and then on the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner. Under Discover with Paytm, you can also use the Vaccine Finder option. Choose between the 18+ and 45+ age groups after entering your pin code/district. To see available slots, tap Check Availability. If there are no slots available, there is a notify me feature where you can click on the ‘Notify me when slots are available' option to receive updates when a slot becomes available.