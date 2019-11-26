PMCO Fall Split 2019: 16 Teams Who Would Battle With Team SOUL, Entity For championship 

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 has reached its business end with the grand finale slated to take place from 29 November till 1 December in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. In this regard, global preliminaries have just concluded. 16 teams have emerged, having qualified for the finals, to do battle at the grand extravaganza.

Team SOUL, Entity competitors

As usual, India’s very own Team SOUL has reached the finals yet again along with Team Entity Gaming. This was after a direct qualification from the South East Asian regionals. These are now the only hope for Indian eSports and PUBG Mobile loyalists. Check out below the full list of 16 qualifiers who would be doing battle at the PMCO Fall Split 2019 global finale in Kuala Lumpur. The event would also be witnessing personal participation from famed rapper Badshah. Check out below.

Team RRQ Athena

Team Illuminate

Team Entity Gaming

Team SOUL

Team Unique

Team Cloud 9

Team Unicorn Gaming

Team KURD Squad

Team Queso

Team EGC KR Black

Team All Rejection

Team Top Esports

Team Yoodo Gank

Team Mega

Team Bigetron RA

Team Orange Esports CG

These teams would battle it all out in the 29 November grand finale. Here, other Indian teams viz Team IND, Team INS, and Team Synerge are conspicuous by their absence as they have not qualified from the global preliminaries. You could still cheer for Team India as there are SOUL and Synerge. These teams need your cheer and wishes as well. Team SOUL had come up short in this year’s major events after having reached the finale of these events. Hence, now is the best time for Team SOUL to enter into souls of PUBG Mobile loyalists in India.

