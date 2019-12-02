The Debate
The Debate
PMCO Fall Split 2019: Check Out Full Team Standings After Global Finale

Check out full standings of all 16 teams after the grand finale of the PMCO Fall Split 2019. Team Entity Gaming is fifth, and Team SOUL a disappointing twelfth.

PMCO

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 grand finale has come to an end. Here, it becomes imminent to check out the complete standings of all the teams. This includes the likes of the fifth-place finish by Team Entity Gaming, as well as the disappointing twelfth place finish by Team SOUL. Check out below the complete standings of all the 16 teams post the grand finale of the PMCO Fall Split 2019.  

The PMCO Fall Split 2019 final standings 

 

 

 

 

 At this point in time, Team Entity Gaming from India captured more eyeballs than ever, in the global scenario. The team, despite not grabbing any Chicken Dinner notched up 157 points. Then, Team SOUL, despite one Chicken Dinner finished twelfth - a disappointing place, with 102 points. Here, it is also worth noting that Team SOUL came into the finals with huge expectations. SOUL's Mortal (Naman Mathur) had also pledged his financial winnings to the Indian Army. 

Nonetheless, Team Bigetron has come out on top. The team completely decimated the others. The biggest plus, this time around, is the fact that Team Entity's finish (5th place) is the best for any Indian eSports gaming team at global events. Hence, the team could go further up, in future global PUBG Mobile eSports events, don't you think so? 

