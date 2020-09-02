PUBG Banned In India: Here's A List Of Alternative Gaming Options For Indian Players

The Indian government on Wednesday blocked 118 more mobile applications, including popular gaming app PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. All these banned apps have Chinese links, sources said.

ALTERNATIVES

1. Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena (a Singapore-based company) for Android and iOS. It became the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019, the game received the award for the "Best Popular Game" by the Google Play Store in 2019. Players enter a battlefield where there is only one winner - the last man standing.

2. Fortnite

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games (an American company) and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine: Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Fortnite Creative.

Apart from these two, Call of Duty Mobile, Rules of Survival; Grand Battle Royale is also the alternatives.

The Centre had earlier banned a number of Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser.

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," it said. It said the IT Ministry had received complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data to servers outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said

(with PTI inputs)