PUBG Among 118 Chinese Apps Banned In India; Netizens React

The Government of India on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including PUBG, amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. "Banned mobile apps prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defense of India and public order", read the official statement. The Information Technology Ministry received numerous complaints regarding misuse of these Apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India.

National outrage against China

20 Army personnel martyred in the violent clash with China at the Line of Actual Control on June 15 led to national outrage. There have been growing calls for drastically altering the economic relationship with China in the wake of this dastardly incident. For instance, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched a nationwide campaign called 'Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman' to boycott Chinese products. The Centre has already taken a number of steps against China in the pursuit of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goal.

Centre's proactive approach

For instance, India's exit from the RCEP would protect Indian industry from cheap imports and help vulnerable sectors including farmers, dairy sector and MSMEs. In the recent Union Budget, the customs duty has been increased on 89 items such as footwear, toys, furniture and pressure vehicles to curb non-essential imports. Moreover, restrictions have been imposed on 13 items in the last year which includes items imported from China. As per notification dated June 12, import of tyres for bicycles, cars, motorcycles, buses and lorries were restricted. They can be imported only with a license from the DGFT.