'PUBG Mobile' No Longer Generating Most Number Of Fresh Installs

PUBG Mobile is one of the highly popular smartphone games around. But of late, the game has been lagging behind in terms of fresh downloads and installs. Sure, the game still has a significant number of active users around the world-- but that's not stopping other games from posing a serious competition.

In fact, the makers of PUBG Mobile appear to have reached their limit as far as the number of fresh downloads is concerned and maybe for this particular reason alone, it is not leading the charts of top mobile games worldwide by downloads anymore.

In the meantime, Sensor Tower has released its list of top mobile games worldwide for December 2019 by downloads.

Brain Out Eyewind was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2019. Brain Out generated close to 41 million installs. The countries with the most installs of the title during this period were the United States at 10 percent of its total downloads and Russia at 9 percent.

Hunter Assassin from Ruby Game Studio was the second most installed mobile game worldwide during the period, with more than 40 million installs. The countries with the largest number of its downloads were India at 33 percent, followed by Brazil at 8 percent.

Johnny Trigger, Sand Balls and Ink Inc. rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for December.

In addition to Hunter Assassin and Johnny Trigger, there were a couple of other new games in the overall top 10 as well. Turbo Stars from SayGames generated over 21 million downloads whereas Sky Roller from Homa Games generated more than 19 million unique installs.

Meanwhile, on the App Store, there were three top 10 entries that didn’t make the overall downloads rankings. That's because those games apparently generated more downloads, courtesy of Google Play. Push’em all from Voodoo attracted nearly 6 million installs on iOS, while Sunshine Pig Farm from Shanghai Maiya earned nearly 5 million downloads. Pocket World 3D from Minimonster Game also accumulated over 4 million installs.

READ | PUBG Mobile Season 11 date: How to update PUBG Mobile on Android and iOS?

Top Mobile Games by Worldwide Downloads for December 2019

Brain Out Hunter Assassin Johny Trigger Sand Balls Ink Inc. PUBG Mobile Gareba Free Fire Subway Surfers Turbo Stars Sky Roller

Top Mobile Games by Worldwide Downloads for December 2019 [Google Play]

Hunte Assassin Sand Balls Brain Out Johny Tirgger Ink Inc. Garena Free Fire PUBG Mobile Subway Surfers Turbo Stars Sky Roller

Top Mobile Games by Worldwide Downloads for December 2019 [App Store]