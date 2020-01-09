PUBG Mobile Season 11 Date: How To Update PUBG Mobile On Android And IOS?

With season 10 of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, coming to an end, the official handle of PUBG Mobile has shared updates on new features and additions that will make it to PUBG Mobile season 11. This has lead to many gamers looking out for ways to update their version of PUBG Mobile to the latest one. Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to help you on – How to update PUBG Mobile:

How to Update PUBG Mobile?

Soon, Tencent Games, the developers of the Battle Royale title PUBG will launch their Season 11 update to PUBG Mobile users. PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will be released in the form of an app update that will be pushed via OTA (Over the air) channels and installed on your Android and iOS devices. However, if you are confused regarding how to update PUBG Mobile, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you install and enjoy the new features of the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update on both Android and iOS devices:

How to update PUBG Mobile on Android:

You will need an active Wifi connection running on your mobile device as the file size of the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will typically be over 1 Gigabyte and require a reliable internet connection

Once you are connected to a Wifi connection, find the Google Play Store app on your Android device

As soon as you are in the Play Store, clicking on the Hamburger menu (the three lines) on the top-left corner of your device

Then select the option – My Apps and Games

Once you are at the My Apps and Games screen on your device, you might see a list of apps that are ready to be updated. Under these apps, look for PUBG Mobile; if you can spot PUBG Mobile in the list of App Updates available, click on Update Now

Once you click Update Now, the Gooogle Play Store will automatically begin downloading the file and install it on the device once it has been downloaded

Once the app is updated, and you have PUBG Mobile app version as 0.16.5, you have successfully installed the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update on your Android Device

How do I know whether I am running the latest PUBG Mobile version?

You can check the app version in the Play Store by clicking on the Down Arrow beside the Update button of the app) The app version of PUBG Mobile can also be verified by clicking on the app title on the Play store, and looking into About The App section To verify whether you are running the latest version of PUBG Mobile, you can also open App Setting from your Phone Settings and check the app version under the Store menu

How to update PUBG Mobile on iOS:

You will need an active Wifi connection running on your mobile device as the file size of the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update will typically be over 1 Gigabyte

Once you are connected to a Wifi connection, find the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iOS device. In the App Store, search for PUBG Mobile and tap on the app title

If the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update is available, the app will have an update button placed beneath the app title.

Click on the update button and let the App Store download and install the latest update of PUBG Mobile

Once the PUBG Mobile app is updated to the latest version, you successfully will have installed the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update on your iPhone or iOS device

What if I cannot find the update?

There is a possibility that even after the rollout of PUBG Mobile Season 11 update you might not be able to spot it on your App Store or Play Store apps. It happens as the app updates are pushed out via OTA; wait for a few minutes and then check again. If you still are not able to spot the PUBG Mobile Season 11 update, it might be because of the following reasons:

The automatic update feature is enabled in your device. If your device has the Automatic App Update feature turned on, PUBG Mobile Season 11 update automatically will be downloaded and installed on your device. You will be able to notice the changes in the app. The OTA update might be delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. The OTA update might not have been made available in your city/country yet.

PUBG Mobile Season 11 date of Launch

On January 7, 2020, the official Twitter account of PUBG Mobile posted a tweet revealing the PUBG Mobile season 11 date of launch. The tweet made by PUBG Mobile also included pictures of what can be expected from the PUBG Mobile season 11 update. PUBG Mobile Season 11 update has been titled Operation Tomorrow.

Take aim at your enemies in Royal Pass Season 11: Operation Tomorrow, it arrives January 10. The battle for the future is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/AS6FOcEJ90 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 7, 2020

PUBG Mobile Season 11 update – Whats New?

Royals Pass Season 11 is almost here! Venture forth into this dystopian future, and fight to determine the victor between humanity and technology! pic.twitter.com/tpXQMDyrwa — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 9, 2020

The new features include new skins, themes, security improvements and much more. These features have been confirmed by the official Twitter account of PUBG Mobile. Here is a list of all the new features that will be present on the latest update of PUBG Mobile:

New Domination mode with the inclusion of an arena map titled Town

Access to Super Weapon Crates that include Super Weapons like Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launchers in the Town map.

New training map with access to PUBG Mobile’s armoury, which is based on the Warehouse Map of the Battle Royale title, which will enable the players to practice and master various weapons.

New Light Snowmobile, spawnable only in the Vikendi Map that is equipped with faster speeds and will also be prone to more significant damage when compared to the original snowmobile.

Weapon tweaks, bug fixes and security improvements to improve the in-game experience.

