PUBG Mobile Now Lets You Get The Assassin Of Dawn Outfit

Apps

You should now be able to check out The Assassin of Dawn outfit in PUBG Mobile. This is now open to being unlocked. You could explore the classic crates now.

PUBG

You should now be able to check out The Assassin of Dawn outfit in PUBG Mobile. This is now open to being unlocked. You could explore the crate now.  

Assassin of Dawn outfit 

Now, PUBG Mobile itself has been officially recommending players to check out the Assassin of Dawn set. This unlocks from the Classic Crates. USP of this outfit is that it is custom-made for players wanting to escape quickly after launching a full-fledged attack on opponents. The comfort level offered by the outfit allows for rapid manoeuvring. Check out PUBG Mobile’s official teaser, for players, to explore The Assassin of Dawn outfit, along with that of loyalists’/players reactions. 

 

 

 

 

 

In related news, the most important PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO Fall Split 2019 is now in its business end. The grand finale takes place from 29 November and goes on till 1 December 2019. The event would see personal participation from famed rapper Badshah. Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming have directly qualified for the global finale. Keep the cheers on. The teams from India need them more than ever.

