Runaway Aurora Filter On Instagram: How To Join Runaway Aurora Trend?

The Runaway Aurora filter seems to be the most popular social media trend of the moment. This popular challenge first sowed its seeds on TikTok before establishing itself on Instagram. If you're one to consider jumping on this bandwagon, here's a tutorial on where to find the Runaway Aurora background on Instagram and how to do the Runaway Aurora trend.

What is the Runaway Aurora filter trend?

For anyone who is familiar with the TikTok Silhouette challenge, Instagram's Runaway Aurora is like an extension of the existing challenge that requires the user to make pretty poses against the sky. Additionally, the song Runaway by AURORA accompanies the filter as the lead background music. The Runaway Aurora song first went viral in 2015 and has once again captured the attention of the netizens through the social media challenge.

How to do the Runaway Aurora trend?

Visit the Instagram app and go on 'Your Story' or simply swipe right on the homepage to be redirected to the camera.

Besides Story, another option called Reels will be available at the bottom. Click on the button for the same.

A number of icons will be visible in the right-hand corner. Click on Effects that will be embedded on a smiley to browse filters.

Swipe left to scroll through a bunch of different filters. 'Browse Effects' will be present at the end.

Search for the 'Runaway Aurora background' or 'Runaway Aurora filter' in the search bar. The user will be able to see a variety of options on the same filter.

Select the one made by @pandestriana or @rossalindafajr_ as they are known for having the most popular effects.

Tap on 'Try It' to proceed with the challenge.

The user must stand against the sky and place the camera in front of them to create a silhouette effect. The Runaway Aurora song will accompany in the background and the filter will be applied in timely instances.

Save the end results and transport the file to the local disk/phone album to upload later.

While uploading, use hashtags like #runawayaurora, #runaway, and #aurora for maximum reach and greater visibility.

Image Source: Rossalindafajr_ effect Instagram