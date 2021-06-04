Samsung's 3D Virtual Assistant Sam Takes Over The Internet, And Netizens Are Impressed

Samsung’s Sam, a 3D Virtual Assistant, is trending on social media for her looks, which netizens have found to be “cute”. The 3D Virtual Assistant may or may not have been an official product of the smartphone company. However, when the leaked pictures of the same started doing the rounds on the internet, netizens urged the company to bring “Sam” back. Some netizens started wondering if the Samsung 3D virtual assistant replaces Bixby. Here are some pictures of the 3D Virtual Assistant below.

Leaked pictures of Sam 3D go viral on the internet

She's so adorable, oh my god! 🥺🥺



Who created her, by the way? Samsung themselves? Because she reminds me a lot of the characters Kuvshinov Ilya draws! — 💜 Kate 🌙✨Hot vampire coming after finals 💙 (@draconifay_) June 1, 2021

Reminds me of Alita tbh pic.twitter.com/4a0xvv0U8R — Foxfire 🇩🇪 #GiveAlitaHerSequel #RT_Snyderverse (@Foxfire40900590) June 1, 2021

????? IM having a meltdown,,, I have a bob cut now too,,, pic.twitter.com/9MzVPAiNSp — sam from samsung (@chaomisiu) June 1, 2021

HAVE YALL SEEN SAMSUNGS NEW VIRTUAL ASSISTANT NAMED SAM ⁉️⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ioO9ItxJ9h — Lou (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ (@louxtenyaiida) May 31, 2021

As reported by TechTimes, the graphics were made by a design business called Lightfarm in collaboration with a Samsung marketing business, but the final result was never used in any form of campaign. Instead, the photographs were kept on the Lightfarm website for a while before being removed by the corporation. Samsung's Sam is a 3D Virtual Assistant that was never supposed to be an official product of the Korean smartphone manufacturer, but suspicions currently point to her imminent release as a result of an internet craze. Sam is short for Samantha (not Samsung), a virtual Korean star who has won the hearts of fans all around the world.

Who is Samsung's 'Sam' 3D Virtual Assistant?

Samsung's Sam showed up at the most inconvenient of times, owing to the fact that she was not launched in a product launch or a release for her on the Samsung smartphone interface. Rather, she was discovered by numerous people on a now-deleted post by a digital design firm called Lightfarm, which can only be read through its web archive. Despite being a 3D virtual assistant and not a real person, Sam has taken over the internet and allowed a lot of people to appreciate her sweetness and beauty. Furthermore, because she is still a concept awaiting Samsung's clearance, only a restricted view of her physical characteristics is available.

Samantha Samsung is now alive and well, thanks to a surge in popularity over the holiday weekend. She's a cheery, bright-eyed lady who enjoys listening to music on her Samsung phone, exploring applications, and texting friends. She's also the latest love interest of the internet, which has become obsessed with her seemingly overnight.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG OFFICIAL WEBSITE