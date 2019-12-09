Snapchat Wants To Use Your Selfies To Replace The Faces Of People In Popular Videos

Snapchat is working on a new Cameo feature, according to a report. This new feature will replace the faces of people in popular videos with your selfies. All you need to do is use your selfies to swap the faces of people in videos. You can share edited videos with your friends on Snapchat.

This Cameo feature on Snapchat is currently being tested out by a select group of users. Snapchat is expected to roll the feature out publicly to all the users in the coming weeks. Till then, you can do nothing but wait for the feature to arrive on your Snapchat.

To put it simply, this feature is essentially a basic, simplified version of deepfake that puts your face into popular video GIFs. However, the actual deepfake videos are somewhat difficult to differentiate from the original ones. In the case of Snapchat though, one can easily recognise that the end result of the video is meant to be nothing but fun and no complex editing is required.

Snapchat Cameos can be considered fun alternatives to Bitmoji. This way, users can convey reactions quickly and easily with an added flavour of personalisation. Cameos could be an additional form of entertainment while chatting with friends in Snapchat messages.

In its statement, Snapchat confirmed the existence of Cameos and said that the feature is currently available to select users in global markets.

"Cameos aren’t ready to take the stage yet, but stay tuned for their global debut soon!" Snapahchat said in its statement.

READ | Snapchat adds 70 lakh new users, revenue goes up 50% in Q3 2019

This is how Snapchat Cameos work

Vous avez Cameo sur snap ou je suis la seule? Je pleure de rire pic.twitter.com/G7E3ZKAilz — Aca (•‿•) (@toddflanderrs) December 7, 2019

@snapologie Cette fonctionnalité viens d'apparaître sur mon Snap ça s'appelle Caméos pic.twitter.com/F8bIrhbptb — Arthur 🎈 (@gartr268) December 6, 2019

How to use this feature

All you need to do is click a selfie. Then, you need to choose a body type. The feature is available inside the Bitmojni button in the keyboard used for messaging on Snapchat. You can choose from short looping videos with sound. Snapchat then stretches and moves your selfies to create facial reactions to actor's heads in the videos you select.