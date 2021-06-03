Snapchat Celebrates World Environment Day, 9 New Snapchat Bitmojis Launched

Snapchat has launched new bitmojis ahead of World Environment Day. Sharing these through the multimedia messaging application would encourage users to take care of their surroundings and mother nature. Every year, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5, to spread awareness about protecting the environment. The new Snapchat Bitmojis include taking a walk in nature, embracing the beauty of nature and a 'Happy Earth Day' wish. Read along to know more.

Snapchat Bitmojis celebrate World Environment Day

Being Snapchat's way of expressing their concern towards the environment, the new bitmojis depict several acts of saving the environment like watering the plants, taking a walk in nature and turning off unnecessary lights. Like other Snapchat bitmojis, users can access them through the sticker section while creating a snap or a story. While editing a story, head over to the stickers section and search 'Earth Day' or 'Environment' and Snapchat will show all the available bitmojis.

Users may edit the bitmojis and then share it with friends or other Snapchat connections. One can share the snaps as a Snapchat story, which is a short story available on a user's profile. Secondly, one can send it to quick contacts which are generally people most talked to and even share it on individual chat. Other than that, there are AR Lenses created by Nick Kazakov, Jonah Cohn, Wayne Lambo and other members of the Snapchat global design team. The theme of World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration' this year, and quite a few Snapchat Bitmojis are promoting ways to take care of the environment around users.

IMAGE: SNAPCHAT

Snap, the company behind social media messaging app Snapchat bought Bitstrips back in 2016, the start-up which originally created bitmojis, in a whopping $100 million. The idea of personalising emojis, and creating a unique bitmoji for every user worked well for Snapchat. As of Q1 2021, Snapchat has a user base of over 280 million active daily users. Recently, they also announced an original Snap series in India called Phone Swap India. It is an Indian version of the popular series Phone Swap in the US, with over 70 million unique views on Snapchat.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK