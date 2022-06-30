Snapchat Plus Launched At $3.99 Per Month; To Be Available In Selected Countries

After a couple of leaks and rumours, Snapchat has finally released its paid version in selected countries around the world. It is called Snapchat+ and offers some exclusive features to users. Keep reading to know more about the countries in which Snapchat+ is available, its price and exclusive features.

Snapchat+ released

In the official announcement post, Snapchat mentioned, "Today we're starting to roll out Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for $3.99/month." Adding to it, Snapchat said, "This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support."

Snapchat+ price and benefits

Snapchat+ is currently priced at $3.99 a month, which roughly translates to Rs. 314 per month. It is notable that Snapchat+ is the company's first attempt to generate revenue outside of advertising on the platform via Stories. Those who pay the monthly fee will get exclusive features like the ability to pin their BFF at the top of their chat, see who rewatched their story and change the way in which the app's icon appears.

As of now, Snapchat+ will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Team Snap confirmed that it will launch Snapchat+ in more markets around the world in near future. Snapchat+ is not available in India at the time of launch.

Most recently, popular instant messaging platform Telegram also launched a subscription-based plan called Telegram Premium. Telegram Premium users will be able to send files up to 4GB in size, download large files at fastest possible speed, convert voice messages into text, send exclusive stickers and message reactions in personal and group chats, and set up animated profile pictures which will appear on the home screen as well as in the chat section.