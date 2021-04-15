Snapchat Update 2021: What Is Explore Activity On Snapchat? New Updates On The Feature

In 2018, Snapchat had introduced a new feature called Map Explore that is essentially an extension or update to the already existing Snap Map. The company stated in their statement that they introduced this tool after noticing that many people like to explore their surroundings on the Snap Map but aren't sure where to start their journeys. Snap Map has been given various updates since then. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Snapchat update on Map Explore.

Snapchat Update: What is Explore Activity on Snapchat?

Snapchat Explore Activity is a relatively new feature that makes it easier for users to explore content via Map. For instance, if an event is being held near the user's location, it will be updated by Snapchat. Similarly, if a user is open to sharing their location and does so, their travel and location updates will also appear on the Snap Map. Various improvements have been initiated ever since, which includes Ghost Mode, My Friends, My Friends except, etc, all of which have been very rewarding till now.

But the newest Snapchat Explore Activity update may just win an accolade for the best or the worst Snapchat update. Word is out that the latest update lets you know when someone checks your explore activity on the Snap Map. Earlier, the app would even notify users when someone tapped on their Bitmoji. But this feature was removed almost as soon as it launched after facing a backlash. That is because users had complained of having something as sensitive as their image tarnished for accidentally tapping on someone's Bitmoji.

As for the location, users need not worry as their locations will only appear if and when they choose to use the map themselves. But since location is sensitive data, users have voiced their opinions on making it more general than specific. Other April 2021 updates include creating, sending and viewing snaps while still making a Snapchat call, which was previously not possible and had received complaints about it. And saving snaps and videos in your chat and camera roll by simply pressing and holding the snap in the chat.

Image Source: Shutterstock