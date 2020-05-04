Snapchat Video Call Not Working Today? What's The Issue And The Current Status

Snapchat video call not working – The messaging platform is faced with an issue that is preventing users from accessing the video call feature in the app.

Snapchat video call not working

Snapchat is one of the most widely used multimedia messaging apps with millions of users from around the world. The platform has over 360 million active monthly users, as of January 2020, with a staggering three billion snaps generated every single day. Unfortunately, the service is currently faced with an issue where users aren't able to make or receive video calls, and it's likely that the feature is down.

Snapchat video call not working

Snapchat was recently experiencing an issue where it wasn't loading messages and snaps for its users, although the issue was soon fixed by the company. Today, users are again having trouble with the platform; however, this time, the issue is with the Snapchat call feature. The issue is widespread and has affected many users. Here’s a look at some of the recent reports:

Is Snapchat still down?

As it appears, Snapchat is still plagued with the issue as users continue to express their displeasure on the microblogging platform. However, Snapchat has acknowledged the issue through its Twitter handle and assured users that they are looking into the matter.

First Published:
