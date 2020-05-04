Snapchat Video Call Not Working Today? What's The Issue And The Current Status

Snapchat is one of the most widely used multimedia messaging apps with millions of users from around the world. The platform has over 360 million active monthly users, as of January 2020, with a staggering three billion snaps generated every single day. Unfortunately, the service is currently faced with an issue where users aren't able to make or receive video calls, and it's likely that the feature is down.

Snapchat video call not working

Snapchat was recently experiencing an issue where it wasn't loading messages and snaps for its users, although the issue was soon fixed by the company. Today, users are again having trouble with the platform; however, this time, the issue is with the Snapchat call feature. The issue is widespread and has affected many users. Here’s a look at some of the recent reports:

@snapchatsupport @Snapchat hey, snap isn’t letting me call anyone or letting me answer any calls, i don’t know what to do. i restarted my phone and it’s still acting like this. it keeps saying connection interrupted but all my other apps work fine with my wifi. can you help? — sErRiA💜 (@_crackwhore_) May 4, 2020

anybody else’s snapchat not working? my messages are sending but my calls aren’t going through — samantha (@Sam_wooow) May 4, 2020

Can you check how to keep my Snapchat stay log in so it doesn’t glitch and log me back out anymore and can you also help me fix my Snapchat video call so that I can call my friends again it said connection interrupted that means it doesn’t work usually it works but now it — Vincent (@Vincent47776) May 4, 2020

Is Snapchat still down?

As it appears, Snapchat is still plagued with the issue as users continue to express their displeasure on the microblogging platform. However, Snapchat has acknowledged the issue through its Twitter handle and assured users that they are looking into the matter.

Hey, thanks for letting us know, we’re looking into this 🛠 — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) May 4, 2020

Image credits: Unsplash | Thought Catalog